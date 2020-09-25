TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing Diego Pounds' Commitment To UNC

THI Director of Football Recruiting Deana King an Publisher Andrew Jones discuss 3-star offensive lineman Diego Pounds’ commitment to North Carolina.

Pounds, who attends Millbrook High School in Raleigh, NC, announced his decision Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder chose the Tar Heels over Penn State, which was considered the leader for Pounds for some time. But Mack Brown’s program eventually extended an anticipated offer and UNC was able to land him.

Pounds has nearly 40 offers, including from Alabama, LSU, Oregon, UCLA, Michigan, Auburn, Miami, and, of course, the Tar Heels and Nittany Lions.

He is the 17th member of UNC’s class of 2021, which is now ranked No. 16 in the nation.