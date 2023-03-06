THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2024 athlete Khalil Conley’s commitment to play football at North Carolina.

Conley revealed his decision Monday evening, becoming the second player to pop for the Tar Heels on the day, joining 4-star RB Davion Gause, who announced earlier in the day.

Conley is 6-0, 170 pounds and attends Christ School in Arden, NC.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************