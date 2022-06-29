THI Podcast: Discussing Tyler Thompson's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2023 defensive end Tyler Thompson’s commitment to play football at North Carolina.

Thompson, who at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, attends Panther Creek High School in Cary, NC. He took his official visit to UNC this past weekend, a week after he was at Michigan, the school that came in second for his services.

He was also offered by Virginia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Wake Forest, and West Virginia among others.

Recruited as an edge rusher, Thompson is ranked the No. 64 player nationally at his position, and is the No. 23 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina. He is the ninth member of UNC’s class of 2023 and third commitment this week.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

