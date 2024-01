With the ACC releasing each conference member’s 2024 football schedule Wednesday evening, we decided to discuss North Carolina’s slate, how it lays out, the open dates, the strong close, and what should be the Tar Heels’ record.

Carolina opens the season Thursday, August 29 at Minnesota and closes it November 30 at home versus NC State. It visits Duke on September 28. UNC has two open dates on October 19 and November 9.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.