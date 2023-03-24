**************************************************************************************

So much news continues around the North Carolina basketball program, and here THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss it while offering some perspective.

They give some intel and offer takes on the four Tar Heels – Tyler Nickel, Justin McKoy, Dontrez Styles, Puff Johnson – that have already entered the transfer portal. They also discuss Caleb Love’s future at UNC, what kinds of players Carolina Coach Hubert Davis may go after, and why fans should not panic if it takes a while to fill the roster spots.

