NFL legend Bill Belichick is North Carolina’s new football coach, and the process in him ending up at UNC is a fascinating one. In this special THI Podcast, we discuss how this came about.

What’s the back story? What do we know about how this went from a not-so-serious idea to him being hired? And what does it say about UNC’s commitment moving forward with football?

Video edits by Jacob Turner.