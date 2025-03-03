UNC Opens Spring Practice Tuesday; Some Tidbits to Know...

Year one of the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill will officially get underway on March 4 with the start of spring practice. North Carolina will take part in 15 practices across March and April as it prepares for the 2025 season.
It will be the first look at the Tar Heels’ additions via the transfer portal, their early enrollees, and the newest members of the coaching staff.
Belichick, who was initially hired as the head coach on December 11, has spent the last two and a half months acquainting himself with the recruiting landscape of college football and filling out his coaching staff.
In his short time in Chapel Hill, Belichick and UNC have made 20 coaching hires and retained five coaches and staff members from the previous regime.
The Tar Heels finished last season 6-7 overall and 3-5 in ACC play in the final year of the Mack Brown part two era.
UNC returns five starters on offense and four on defense, including defensive end Beau Atkinson, who didn't always start but played starter's snaps and generated starter's production.
UNC opens the regular season on September 1 at home against TCU.
New Hires
Michael Lombardi - General Manager (Dec. 11)
Andrew Blaylock - Assistant AD of Player Personnel (Dec. 16)
Joe Anile - Personnel Department (Dec. 17)
Steve Belichick - Defensive Coordinator (Dec. 22)
Moses Cabrera - Head Performance Coach (Jan. 5)
Matt Lombardi - Quarterbacks Coach (Jan. 6)
Cory Giddings - Assistant Director of Player Personnel (Jan. 7)
Billy Miller - Special Teams Assistant (Jan. 8)
Chris Mattes - Player Personnel (Jan. 12)
Armond Hawkins - Defensive Backs Coach (Jan. 14)
Chris Jones - Defensive Assistant (Jan. 14)
Will Friend - Offensive Line Coach (Jan. 16)
Mike Priefer - Special Teams Coordinator (Jan. 17)
Garrick McGee - Wide Receivers Coach (Jan. 17)
Bob Diaco - Linebackers Coach (Jan. 19)
Franzty Jourdain - Assistant AD of Player Personnel (Jan. 20)
Ty Nichols - Defensive Analyst (Jan. 21)
Lance Thompson - Defensive Assistant (Jan. 25)
Brian Belichick - Safeties Coach (Feb. 8)
Jamie Collins - Defensive Assistant (Feb. 8)
Retained
Natrone Means - Retained as Running Backs Coach
Freddie Kitchens - Retained as Offensive Coordinator
Corey Gaynor - Retained as Offensive Analyst
Caleb Pickrell - Retained as Tight Ends Coach
Amber Rinestine-Ressa - Retained as Head Nutritionist
The Work
The current members of the Tar Heel coaching staff have not only hit the recruiting trail hard in the high school ranks, but have also helped Belichick build a respectable transfer portal class. In total, North Carolina has added 19 players via the portal.
One defensive end
One quarterback
One tight end
Two kickers
One linebacker
Two defensive linemen
Two wide receivers
Four defensive backs
Five offensive linemen
In addition to the transfer portal class, the Tar Heels welcomed nine early enrollees from the class of 2025, which ranked No. 46 in the country.
In terms of returning production, UNC will bring back seven starters from the 2024 season, three of whom are along the offensive line in Austin Blaske, Trevyon Green, and Aidan Banfield. The trio of linemen combined for 2,248 snaps played in 2024.
On defense, Amare Campbell, Marcus Allen, and Kaleb Cost will all return for the Tar Heels. They played a total of 2,325 snaps during the 2024 season.
UNC's Spring Practice Schedule
Tuesday, March 4
Wednesday, March 5
Saturday, March 7
Tuesday, March 18
Wednesday, March 19
Saturday, March 22
Tuesday, March 25
Wednesday, March 26
Saturday, March 29
Tuesday, April 1
Wednesday, April 2
Saturday, April 5
Tuesday, April 8
Wednesday, April 9
Saturday, April 12