UNC Opens Spring Practice Tuesday; Some Tidbits to Know...

Year one of the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill will officially get underway on March 4 with the start of spring practice. North Carolina will take part in 15 practices across March and April as it prepares for the 2025 season.

It will be the first look at the Tar Heels’ additions via the transfer portal, their early enrollees, and the newest members of the coaching staff.

Belichick, who was initially hired as the head coach on December 11, has spent the last two and a half months acquainting himself with the recruiting landscape of college football and filling out his coaching staff.

In his short time in Chapel Hill, Belichick and UNC have made 20 coaching hires and retained five coaches and staff members from the previous regime.

The Tar Heels finished last season 6-7 overall and 3-5 in ACC play in the final year of the Mack Brown part two era.

UNC returns five starters on offense and four on defense, including defensive end Beau Atkinson, who didn't always start but played starter's snaps and generated starter's production.

UNC opens the regular season on September 1 at home against TCU.