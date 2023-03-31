As we continue looking at the situation around the North Carolina basketball program, with six players having entered the portal, one committed from the portal, and so much more activity ahead, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones shift gears some and discuss Tar Heels Coach Hubert Davis.

Jacob & AJ offer their takes on the fact that this is an opportunity for Davis to reshape UNC into his own vision, and how he might go about doing that.

As of this recording, only Paxson Wojcik, a shooting guard who played the last two seasons at Brown, has been added to Carolina’s roster from the portal. He joins five Tar Heels who, at this time, are likely to return.

How might the Heels look next season? Jacob & AJ discuss it.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

