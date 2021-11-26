THI Podcast: In-Depth On UNC's First 6 Games

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk discuss how North Carolina has performed over its first six games of the season.

AJ & David hit on the variety of things with which UNC has struggled, such as defense, turnovers leading to opponents’ points, plus how the bigs have played, the rotation of Caleb Love and RJ Davis at point guard, as well as some of the positives thus far.

The Tar Heels are 4-2 and next play Wednesday night at home versus Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.