With so much still in flux regarding North Carolina’s basketball program, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the possibility that once the 2023-24 roster is set, it may reflect UNC Coach Hubert Davis intends to play more of a three-guard lineup as he looks to play four-out and one-in offensively.

Jacob & AJ share their thoughts how this might play out through how Carolina approaches getting whatever other players it will from the transfer portal, as well as the likelihood of Elliott Cadeau reclassifying.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

