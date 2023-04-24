News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-24 09:49:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

THI Podcast: Is UNC's Work Done In The Portal?!

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

With North Carolina nabbing four basketball commitments from the transfer portal, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the group as a whole, how they fit together and overall, and if the Tar Heels are finished with the portal?

Are they? Is this it for Hubert Davis diving into the portal? Jacob & AJ divulge some of what they know about where things stand.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Brought to you by... Rogue Shop

*Can't sleep?

*Sore shoulder?

*Other aches and pains?

Rogue may have what can help you.

* It's a husband/wife outfit, as @OMGanja and his wife are craft cannabis farmers, who specialize in a small batch, sustainable, plant-based holistic medicine, small business.

* The website to visit is www.rogueshop.com

* They own 2 farms in Oregon, and DGIY (their cannabis growing consulting company) consults and runs three more farms in Oregon and Wisconsin.

* They sell Delta 8 products, THCO and HHC. All lab direct, they don’t use middle men.

* On the health and wellness side, they sell Salves, lip balm, bath soak, hemp soap, CBD flower, CBD Hot Cocoa, CBD Seasoning, REAL cannabis t erped Tinctures/Oils.

* For Tar Heel Illustrated members, they can handle personal customized orders and will have a TarHeel10 member special of 10 % off all orders.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}