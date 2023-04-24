With North Carolina nabbing four basketball commitments from the transfer portal, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the group as a whole, how they fit together and overall, and if the Tar Heels are finished with the portal?

Are they? Is this it for Hubert Davis diving into the portal? Jacob & AJ divulge some of what they know about where things stand.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

