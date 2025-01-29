Coach's Corner: Caleb Wilson

Much has been made of Caleb Wilson's commitment to the University of North Carolina as it should. The nation's fifth-ranked senior will be the highest rated player to set foot in Chapel Hill since Cole Anthony stepped foot on campus in 2019.

At 6-foot-10, the springy Wilson brings a combination of length and explosion that the Tar Heels have not had in years, and certainly have experienced a shortage of this season.

In the modern day world of grassroots hoops in which players change schools like socks, and most end up at national powerhouse academies, Wilson has spent all four of his high school years at Holy Innocents in Atlanta.

This season Wilson is averaging 20.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 2.3 steals for the 16.4 Golden Bears. He is coming off a 43-point outing Tuesday night against Lovett. He also totaled 16 rebounds, 4 assists, and a pair of blocked shots.

His accomplishments and resume have led to the five-star being selected for the 48th annual McDonald's All-American Game. He will play for the West roster.

Mario Mays has coached Wilson for four years at Holy Innocents. The Golden Bears' head man spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated about his star one night after the 43-point outburst.