Published Jan 29, 2025
THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Offensive Issues, Hubert Davis, and Duke
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
The first Duke game is almost here for North Carolina, but it’s coming at a bad time considering the Tar Heels have lost three of their last four games. But it’s also coming at a good time since it gives the Heels a tremendous opportunity at changing the course of their season.

In this week’s edition of the UNC Basketball Show, Jacob & AJ highlight a couple of problems with the Heels not often discussed, the narrative around Hubert Davis, and they look ahead to the Heels and Blue Devils.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

