Now that North Carolina’s football season is over, and the Tar Heels dropping their last three games plus five of their last six versus Power 5 programs, it’s a good time to discuss what is next for Mack Brown’s program.

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts about where the program is after a third straight end-of-season collapse, what Brown will do next, and they discuss the messaging of the program.

This is an in-depth look at Carolina Football, Brown, and moving forward.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.