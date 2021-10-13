THI Podcast: Observations On UNC & More At The ACC Tipoff

THI staff writer and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss AJ’s day at the ACC Tip Off in Charlotte on Tuesday, as he spoke with Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot, and Caleb Love. Also, AJ offers some observations of the first ACC basketball event since the conference tournament in 2020 in which media, athletes, and coaches were face-to-face.

Media attended games last season, but all interviews were done on zoom. Also, AJ, Jacob, and THI’s Brandon Peay and Noah Stabrowski were at UNC’s practice two weeks ago and were allowed courtside for part of practice.

AJ hits on his take about what he saw, who he spoke with, the league in general, and the Tar Heels, who are less than a month from opening their season.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

