THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss pros and cons of North Carolina trying to complete its portal class soon, or waiting until after the portal deadline of May 11 to have a chance to look at each player who enters.

There is a risk to both, but Jacob & AJ express their thoughts on which approach they think makes the most sense.

UNC has landed two players from the portal so far in Paxason Wojck from Brown and Jae’Lyn Withers from Louisville.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

