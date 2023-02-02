**************************************************************************************

Duke week is here, as North Carolina moves on from its home loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night and heads up the road to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face the Blue Devils on Saturday at 6:30 PM. And here THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss that and much more on this week’s edition of the UNC Basketball Show.

Jacob & AJ look back at the loss to Pitt, discuss what it means, if it was a true step backwards for the Tar Heels, and they look ahead to the game Saturday at Duke, plus AJ offers an interesting take about the meaning of Tuesday’s game at Wake Forest with respect to the game at Cameron.

Carolina is 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC. Duke is 16-6 and 7-4.

