With North Carolina riding a three-game losing streak and coming off its worst performance of the season, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones have a healthy discussion about what is wrong with the floundering Tar Heels.

They hit on the 37-minute closed locker room following the loss at Wake Forest, what was said, wat the effect might be, and they also talk about the chemistry issues with the team, performance problems, and where things stand 24 games into the season.

In addition, they hit on upcoming home games versus two nationally ranked teams, Clemson on Saturday and Miami on Monday.

UNC is 15-9 overall and 7-6 in the ACC.

