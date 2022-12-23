**************************************************************************************

With North Carolina’s players home for a few days for the holidays before getting back in gear with only ACC play the rest of the way, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones are back for this week’s edition of The Basketball Show.

The Tar Heels have won four consecutive games, with the last two coming over Ohio State and Michigan, and appear to have found themselves after struggling for the first nine contests.

Carolina is 9-4 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, and it next plays December 30 at Pittsburgh, which is also 9-4 overall and is unbeaten in league play at 2-0.

Jacob and AJ preview that game as well.

