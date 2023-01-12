**************************************************************************************

Shoulder pain? Joints ache? The Rogue Shop’s cream works magic. *Can’t sleep? The Rogue Shop has something you need. Use Promo code TARHEELS10 & save $$$

***************************************************************************************

Multiple storylines surround North Carolina’s basketball team right now as the Tar Heels deal with some significant injuries, player slumps, and cannot seem to get fully on the right page needed to reel off a long string of wins.

So, in this week’s show, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones dive into those topics and more for the weekly UNC Basketball Show.

The Tar Heels are coming off a loss at Virginia on Tuesday night that dropped them to 11-6 overall, including 3-3 in the ACC. The Tar Heels visit Louisville (2-15, 0-6) on Saturday afternoon.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

***************************************************************************************

Brought to you by...

Rogue Shop

* It's a husband/wife outfit, as @OMGanja and his wife are craft cannabis farmers, who specialize in a small batch, sustainable, plant-based holistic medicine, small business.

* The website to visit is www.rogueshop.com

* They own 2 farms in Oregon, and DGIY (their cannabis growing consulting company) consults and runs three more farms in Oregon and Wisconsin.

* They sell Delta 8 products, THCO and HHC. All lab direct, they don’t use middle men.

* On the health and wellness side, they sell Salves, lip balm, bath soak, hemp soap, CBD flower, CBD Hot Cocoa, CBD Seasoning, REAL cannabis t erped Tinctures/Oils.

* For Tar Heel Illustrated members, they can handle personal customized orders and will have a TarHeel10 member special of 10 % off all orders.

***************************************************************************************