**************************************************************************************

Shoulder pain? Joints ache? The Rogue Shop’s cream works magic. *Can’t sleep? The Rogue Shop has something you need. Use Promo code TARHEELS10 & save $$$

***************************************************************************************

In this week’s edition of the UNC Basketball Show, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the storylines surrounding North Carolina’s basketball team, as the Tar Heels are in a period with eight days between games.

UNC is coming off a narrow win at Syracuse on Tuesday night and riding a four-game win streak. The Heels have also won ten of their last 12 contests.

Jacob & AJ dive into how the team has played of late, the importance of Pete Nance finding a consistent comfort zone with the club, that effect on Caleb Love, RJ Davis’ toughness, how the Heels are trending, and what to expect moving forward.

UNC (15-6, 7-3 ACC) next plays February 1 at home versus Pittsburgh. They hit on that game for a few minutes, as well. The Tar Heels visit Duke the following Saturday, but Jacob & AJ will do a separate show leading to that game.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

***************************************************************************************

Brought to you by...

Rogue Shop

* It's a husband/wife outfit, as @OMGanja and his wife are craft cannabis farmers, who specialize in a small batch, sustainable, plant-based holistic medicine, small business.

* The website to visit is www.rogueshop.com

* They own 2 farms in Oregon, and DGIY (their cannabis growing consulting company) consults and runs three more farms in Oregon and Wisconsin.

* They sell Delta 8 products, THCO and HHC. All lab direct, they don’t use middle men.

* On the health and wellness side, they sell Salves, lip balm, bath soak, hemp soap, CBD flower, CBD Hot Cocoa, CBD Seasoning, REAL cannabis t erped Tinctures/Oils.

* For Tar Heel Illustrated members, they can handle personal customized orders and will have a TarHeel10 member special of 10 % off all orders.

***************************************************************************************