THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Big Trip to Kansas on Tap

For just the second time ever and first time since 1960, North Carolina will take the floor in Lawrence, KS, on Friday night when the 9th-ranked Tar Heels visit top-ranked Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

And in this edition of the UNC Basketball Show, Jacob and AJ discuss what we’re learned so far from the Tar Heels, the history and connections between Carolina and the Jayhawks, and the game slated for a 7 PM EST tipoff. It will air on ESPN2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

