THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss what it left for North Carolina’s class of 2023.

The Tar Heels have 18 committed prospects for the class, but will take a few more, so AJ & Deana discuss the kids most squarely on the radar at this time. Plus, Deana offers her take on why a couple of UNC commits have visited other schools.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

