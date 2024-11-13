THI Podcast: The Football Show | Good Vibrations, Candy Fun, Wake and More

Published Nov 13, 2024
For the first time in five weeks, North Carolina’s football team to take the field at Kenan Stadium for a home game, as the Tar Heels host Wake Forest on Saturday night for an 8 PM kickoff.

UNC comes in having won consecutive games on the road by a combined score of 76-25 while the Demon Deacons dropped their last game a week ago, 46-36, at home to California.

In this edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob and AJ discuss the vibe around the program; the freshness with the Heels even though it’s mid-November; the open date last week and roster management work the staff did; the possibility UNC closes the season strong flipping the script from the last two seasons; the sacks, TFLs, candy bars, cookie cakes, pushups, and the game against Wake Forest.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.