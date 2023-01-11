The football season has been over for two weeks for North Carolina, but there is no shortage of news around the Tar Heels’ program, and THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones are here to discuss the storylines.

Among the topics they hit on are the news from earlier Wednesday that UNC and Dre’ Bly have parted ways, what else could happen with the coaching staff, the nine new Heels from the transfer portal, if UNC brought in a better group than what left, the 10 early enrollees from the class of 2023, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

