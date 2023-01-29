**************************************************************************************

In this edition of the UNC Football Show, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss multiple storylines around the program right now.

Among the things they hit are on the recent hiring of Jason Jones to coach the Tar Heels’ cornerbacks, whether or not UNC upgraded the tradeoff from the transfer portal weighing who left versus who came into the program.

They also discuss the must-read 5-part series we ran last week about the program in general, taking deep dives into the offense, defense, roster management, fully judging where the program is after four seasons of Mack Brown part two, and where it is going.

