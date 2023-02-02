



February is here but there is still no shortage of North Carolina football news, as in this week’s edition of The UNC Football Show, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones hit on several noteworthy topics.

Jacob & AJ share thoughts after getting a chance to meet new CB coach Jason Jones, the nine Tar Heels from the transfer portal, the full 2023 schedule that was released earlier in the week, and Carolina Coach Mack Brown’s thoughts about the slate being “unfair.”

They also spend a few minutes hitting on news regarding UNC’s spring football that begins March 5.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

