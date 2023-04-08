With North Carolina just a week away from its spring football game, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some storylines going on with the Tar Heels notably about several players.

The hit on transfers Alijah Huzzie and Amari Gainer, D.J. Jones’ move to safety, Tomari Fox back and playing well, the WR room, and much more.

UNC’s spring game and activities are April 15 at 3 PM at Kenan Stadium.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

