In this edition of the North Carolina Football Show, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss what fans should watch for in this spring game/event Saturday at Kenan Stadium, the protal opening this weekend, plus some other storylines around the Tar Heels.

Who are some players to keep an eye on? What will take place: Drills, scrimmage, and more. And other notes about Mack Brown’s team.

The game starts at 3 PM, but the Fan Fest begins at 1 PM. Everything is free to the public.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

