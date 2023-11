North Carolina looks to get back into the win column in ACC play Saturday as the No. 24 Tar Heels host rival Duke at Kenan Stadium for an 8 PM kickoff.

As they do every week, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the various storylines in this week’s edition of the UNC Football Show, sponsored by Underdog Fantasy.

On tap:

*Injuries

*Vibe around the team

*Senior Day – who is walking?

*Drake Maye’s coming decision

*And the Blue Devils

UNC is 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. Duke is 6-3 and 3-2. The game will air on the ACCN.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.