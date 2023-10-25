With North Carolina heading to Atlanta on Saturday to face Georgia Tech in only its second true road game of the season, the Tar Heels look to get back on the winning track after suffering a surprising loss to Virginia last weekend.

In this week’s edition of the UNC Football Show, sponsored by Underdog Fantasy, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones hit on the many storylines surrounding the Tar Heels this week as well as preview the game versus the Yellow Jackets.

UNC is 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the ACC, and ranked No. 17 in the nation, and Tech is 3-4 and 2-2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.