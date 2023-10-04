The No. 14 Tar Heels are back in action Saturday as North Carolina welcomes Syracuse to Kenan Stadium for a 3:30 PM kickoff.

In this week’s UNC Football Show, sponsored by Underdog Fantasy, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the storylines around the Tar Heels, injuries, vibe of the team, and the contest versus the Orange.

UNC is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, while the Orange are 4-1 and 0-1. Both teams have road wins over Power 5 teams (Carolina at Pitt, Syracuse at Purdue), and have experienced talented quarterbacks.

The game will air on ESPN.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.