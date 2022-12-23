Note: This was recorded before some recent news had come out.

In the final of our three-part roundtable discussion series on North Carolina football, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and staff writers Deana King and Brandon Peay offer their takes on the state of the UNC football program.

They hit on a variety of areas regarding the Tar Heels, where they are right now and where they are headed under Mack Brown.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************