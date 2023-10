Another group of ACC football game stake place Saturday headlined by No. 12 North Carolina hosting No. 25 Miami.

As we do each week, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the conference slate as well as UNC’s non-league opponents’ games. Jacob & AJ hit hard on the Hurricanes-Tar Heels matchup, so the main focus here are the following games and the effect on UNC:

-Syracuse @ Florida State

-Wake Forest @ Virginia Tech

-Louisville @ Pittsburgh

-NC State @ Duke

-Florida @ South Carolina

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.