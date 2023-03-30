THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss class of 2024 defensive end Daniel Anderson’s commitment to play for North Carolina.

Anderson announced his decision Thursday afternoon on Twitter, just several days after visiting UNC and receiving an offer from the Tar Heels.

He is the sixth member of UNC’s class of 2024 to commit.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

