THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss former Stanford forward Harrison Ingram’s decision to transfer to play basketball at North Carolina.

Jacob & AJ share their thoughts about what kind of player Ingram is, how he will fit in at UNC, and what Ingram and the other Carolina commits from mean about the direction Hubert Davis is taking the Tar Heels.

Ingram, who played the last two seasons at Stanford, had UNC as one of his final schools when being recruited out of St. Marks School in Dallas, TX. A 5-star prospect and No. 16 rated player nationally in the class, he chose Stanford.

In two seasons with the Cardinal, Ingram averaged 10.5 points per game in each campaign, shooting 38.8 percent from the floor (31.1 percent from 3-point range) as a freshman, and 40.8 percent (31.9 percent) as a sophomore.

He was named the Pac 12 Freshman of the Year in 2022, while also making Honorable Mention All-Pac12. As a sophomore, Ingram didn’t make any all-conference teams.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

