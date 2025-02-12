Comparing the 2023 and 2025 Tar Heels' Resumes

With North Carolina dangerously on the NCAA Tournament fence with a 14-11 overall record and NET ranking of 50, comparisons to two seasons ago have become common.

The 2022-23 Tar Heels were not invited to the NCAA Tournament after having a similar season to the current team. But are the two UNC clubs really much the same, or are there enough differences to gauge whether or not this squad is ahead of behind where that team was at this juncture?

We did the digging to make a comparison. All you have to do is read and decide. Let us know how you think the current team stands up to that one a this time in the season:

Note: The comparisons are 25 games into both seasons unless otherwise noted for the 2022-23 team.



