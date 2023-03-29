With North Carolina losing six players into the transfer portal over the last few weeks, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss each of the former Tar Heels and how much the program is actually losing with them now being gone.

A narrative has hovered over the program that it’s in serious trouble because so many players have left, but is UNC really losing much? Might it actually be better off moving forward?

Jacob & AJ discuss that and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

