With most of North Carolina’s 2023-24 basketball schedule released in various capacities, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss what we know at this time about who the Tar Heels will play next season.

UNC opens its season Nov. 6 at home versus Radford. It plays in multiple neutral site events, and will also take part in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. Jacob & AJ dive into all of that.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

