DURHAM, NC – North Carolina clinched the ACC regular season championship Saturday with an 84-79 victory at Duke.

Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 31 points, Harrison Ingram had 14 points and 10 rebounds while RJ Davis and Armando Bacot each finished with nine.

The Tar Heels finish the regular season 25-6 overall and 17-3 in the ACC. Duke dropped to 24-7 and 15-5.

Here, we discuss some key elements from UNC’s victory, what it means, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner



