CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some noteworthy elements from North Carolina’s 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love’s 22 points followed by 15 from Armando Bacot and 13 by Pete Nance.

UNC led 46-40 with 12-plus minutes remaining but then allowed a 15-2 run. Carolina also led 64-63 inside the final 30 seconds, but a traveling call on offense was followed by a foul on the other end that sent Pitt’s Jamarius Burton to the line for the game’s final points.

UNC dropped to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC. The Panthers improved to 16-7 and 9-3.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************