RALEIGH – North Carolina won its fifth consecutive game Wednesday night by pulling away from NC State, 67-54, at PNC Arena.

The seventh-ranked Tar Heels used a 19-4 run late in the game to close the door on the Wolfpack while improving to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the ACC. State fell to 11-4 and 3-1.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss elements from UNC’s performance and what it means.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.