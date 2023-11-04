CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina cruised to a 59-7 victory over FCS member Campbell on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, ending a two-game skid in the process.

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from the Tar Heels’ victory, ultimately what this means moving forward.

Drake Maye was 16-for-23 with 244 yards and four touchdowns. It was the sixth time in his career and second time this season he’s thrown at least four TD passes in a game. Omarion Hampton ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

UNC hit the 50-point mark for the first time since a win at Appalachian State last season, a span of 20 games.

The Tar Heels improved to 7-2 while the Camels dropped to 4-5.

