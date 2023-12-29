CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina will head into ACC play coming off a 105-60 victory over Charleston Southern on Friday night at the Smith Center.

RJ Davis became the first UNC player to ever score 20 points, 10 assists, five steals and no turnovers in a game. He also extended his streak of scoring at least 20 points to eight games.

Six Tar Heels scored in double figures as they improved to 9-3. The Buccaneers dropped to 4-9.

In this 3 Things, THI staff writer Chelsea Sipple and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements to the Tar Heels’ performance, including what it means.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.