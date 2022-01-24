THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few key elements of North Carolina’s 78-68 victory over Virginia Tech on Monday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels shot just 36.5 percent for the game and missed 14 of 20 layups, but they fought through, were stingy defensively in a key stretch of the second half, and dominated the glass in earning the victory.

Jacob and AJ discuss those things and more from UNC’s win.

The Tar Heels improved to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

