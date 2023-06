CHAPEL HILL - Class of 2025 wide receiver Josiah Abdullah was one of the standouts at the 2023 Showtime Camp held at the Koman Indoor Practice Facility on Sunday,

Abdullah, a 5-foot-10, 170-pounder from Woodward Academy in College Park, GA, received an offer from North Carolina in May. The 4-star prospect is currently ranked as the No. 9 player in Georgia and No. 10 at his position.

Video: Jacob Turner.

