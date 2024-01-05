CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina graduate forward Armando Bacot met with the media Friday afternoon at the Smith Center in advance of the No. 8 Tar Heels’ game Saturday at No. 16 Clemson.

Bacot discussed a whole range of things including scoring his 2,000th point, needing a nickname for Seth Trimble, increased physicality by the Heels, and much more.

Above is video of Bacot’s presser, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*The Tar Heels have increased their physicality in recent games, a point of emphasis since their loss to Kentucky three weeks ago.

Bacot was asked specifically if it showed the most at Pitt, and he said he usually plays well against Pitt, but it was reflected in how the team as a whole played.

*The best example of the increased physicality has been on the glass. UNC outrebounded Pitt by 10, and the Panthers are the top rebounding team in the ACC. In its last two games versus power conference teams, Carolina has allowed Oklahoma and Pitt 25 offensive boards but just three second-chance points.

Harrison Ingram said after the win in Pittsburgh that Hubert Davis has been making them run when they hit the boards enough in practice. Bacot said Davis has even gone one step further.

“Different punishments like running, sitting on the sideline, getting kicked out of practice, or something like that. He’s (Davis) been serious about us rebounding.”

*Bacot became the seventh UNC player to reach 2,000 points, something he downplayed Friday.

“It was big for me, but stats I kind of keep an asterisk on just because it’s my fifth year, so I won’t put too much into it. I won’t get too excited.”

*The Heels face a Clemson team that is 11-2 with a nice resume, and that’s getting a terrific season from 6-foot-10 forward P.J. Hall. Hall is averaging 20.2 points per game, is shooting 56.3 percent from the field, and 37.9 from 3-point range.

Bacot knows this will be a significantly tough challenge for him.

“He’s been great. I think in his four years, he’s always fallen under the radar, but I think everything he’s been doing is great. And I think this year people are finally notice how good he really is.

“Playing him is always tough guarding him because he can shoot the ball so well. And we ice ball screens, so it will be a longer close out for me, and put me in situations I’m not usually in. But I think it will definitely be a fun matchup.”



