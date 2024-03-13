WASHINGTON, DC – Three North Carolina Tar Heels met with the media Wednesday afternoon at the Marriott Metro Center to discuss the team, awards, personalities, and preparing for the ACC Tournament. UNC is the top seed this week and will open play Thursday at Capital One Arena against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Virginia Tech and Florida State. The Heels are 25-6 overall and finished 17-3 in the ACC, two games ahead of second-place Duke. UNC’s game Thursday tips off at noon. Tar Heels RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, and Harrison Ingram fielded questions for about 10-12 minutes each. Earlier this week, RJ Davis was named the ACC Player of the Year while also earning first-team All-ACC and multiple first-team All-America honors. Bacot was named second-team All-ACC and to the ACC’s All-Defensive Team. Bacot was a first-team All-ACC member the previous two seasons. Ingram was named Third-Team All-ACC in his first season in the program after spending the previous to years at Stanford. Below are videos of their Q&A sessions along with some tidbits from what they had to say:

RJ Davis

Advertisement

*Davis is the 15th Tar Heel to win ACC Player-of-the-Year honors, the first since Justin Jackson in 2016-17. It is the 16th time a Tar Heel has won the award (Larry Miller won twice), and Davis is the fifth guard to win the award with Phil Ford, Michael Jordan, Joseph Forte and Ty Lawson. *Davis said winning the ACC Player of the Year was one of the goals he wrote down before the season. Asked what the other goals were, he replied, ‘I’ll just give y’all (media) one; the one that’s next, the ACC Tournament. Win that. And I’ll reveal the rest later.” *Former Tar Heel and current Arizona Wildcat Caleb Love was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year as well this season. Davis asked about his former teammate doing something he also achieved. “I congratulated him and he congratulated me. There’s always love between me and him. And for both of us to win conference player of the year I think is all God’s work right there. Always been a fan of his game. That’s my brother.” *Davis talked a lot about winning the ACC POY, his father’s influence on his game and to never back down from anything, winning the tournament this week, and much more.

Armando Bacot

*In part due to Bacot’s outstanding season on the defensive end, Carolina had held teams to 40.4 percent from the floor, including 31.3 percent on 3-pointers, and 70.1 points per game (68.2 ppg in ACC play). *Bacot has had a close-up view watching RJ Davis’ game grow since he arrived at UNC. So to see him win the ACC Player of the Year award is special for the grad student, and good buddy. “We all were super excited. We were really surprised, honestly, that it wasn’t unanimous. Even I had a vote, and I was like that’s pretty crazy. I thought it would be a unanimous decision. “We all were excited for RJ because just how far he’s come since he’s been here from freshman year to now to get to that point is huge.” *Former teammate and current Arizona guard Caleb Love won the Pac-12 Player of the Year award, which thrilled Bacot as well. “I talked to him, I was super pumped for him, too. Just to see both of them go their separate ways and it worked out for both of them is great.” *Bacot’s head coach also received a major honor this week, as Hubert Davis was named ACC Coach of the Year. UNC’s all-time leading rebounder said it is well-deserved. “Initially, we didn’t know because nobody said anything. When they were telling us the awards, we didn’t know. But then coach (Jeff) Lebo kind of stopped everything and told us he won coach of the year. It makes sense. “Just the jump we made from last year to this year was huge, and he was the biggest part of it.”

Harrison Ingram