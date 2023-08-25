**********************************

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Bryce Baker, a 4-star class of 2025 quarterback who attends East Forsyth High School, led the Eagles to a 55-0 victory at Jack Britt High School on Friday night, and THI was on hand shooting highlights of the future Tar Heels' performance.

Baker, who committed to North Carolina this summer, paced an explosive offensive attack as they improved to 2-0 on the season.

Above are video highlights of Baker's performance.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.