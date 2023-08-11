CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media following the Tar Heels’ practice Friday morning at Kenan Stadium.

Among the things Lindsey was asked focused on Drake Maye’s footwork, depth in the running backs room, if the offensive line has enough depth yet, how strong the Heels are at tight end, depth at wide receiver, being more physical, and much more.

It was UNC’s eighth practice of fall camp and its first inside the stadium.

Above is video of Lindsey’s full Q&A session, and below are some notes and tidbits from what he had to say:

*When Lindsey was a candidate to replace Phil Longo as UNC’s QB coach and OC, he spoke with Drake Maye about many things, including how he could help Maye with his footwork. That has been an emphasis for Maye all offseason, and something he and Lindsey have previously spoken about. So, now three weeks before the opener, Lindsey says he’s pleased with the strides Maye has made in that area.

“The thing that’s important for any quarterback is to have his feet on the ground when it’s time to throw it. And therefore, we try to narrow some things down in the spring where we said, ‘We’re going to do this footwork for this concept or whatever, and make sure we repeat that every time.’

“Now, we all know that when bullets start flying, guys very rarely get to set their feet throwing from a spot, and he’s really good at throwing on the move. But we just felt like, ‘Hey, let’s put some definition according to the concepts we’re throwing, and really make sure we’re in a great spot to throw the ball, and use the ground as leverage and be able to get the ball out on time.’

“I think Drake has really worked hard. We’ve looked at a couple of different ways from a stance and drop standpoint. And the number one thing is I want him most comfortable. And if he’s comfortable. And if you watch the best in the world; the Pat Mahomes or the Aaron Rodgers or whoever, they both do it a little different, and it’s not to say that one way is the right way all the time. I really like the progress I’m making.”





*Footwork sounds simple enough to understand, but in actuality, how would improved footwork reveal itself in the way Maye plays?

“I think for me it’s the ball comes out on time. I think sometimes with quarterbacks when their footwork is not clean, or they don’t understand what footwork goes with what drop, the concept and the progression or whatever, that’s what you’re looking at: does the ball come out on time.”





*Behind Maye is redshirt freshman Conner Harrell, who hasn’t been consistent since arriving at UNC. His high ends have been pretty high, but Harrell continues working to maintain more consistency, Lindsey said.

“He’s improved. I’m proud of him. I think he’s made strides; not to say that he’s a finished product yet, but today he made a nice through in a tight window. I think (he’s) another kid like Drake; level headed, wants to improve and get better. He’s focused on football and trying to improve his game. He’s a very smart guy already.

“But it’s different when the ball is snapped and the pieces are moving… We’ll see how this season plays out, but at the end of the day, I think the future is bright for Conner.”





*Lindsey was asked if putting more of an emphasis on the conventional ground game will take away from Maye’s passing game, he said no, citing the 2015 Southern Miss team in which he was offensive coordinator as an example. The Golden Eagles that season had two 1,000-yard rushers in future NFL players Jalen Richard and Ito Smith, plus QB Nick Mullens passed for more than 4,000 yards.





*Lindsey also said that he loves having such a deep running backs room because they are going to need everyone over the course of the season. “We’re going to be real physical in running the football, or attempting to run the football, so we need guys that can hold up. One guy’s not going to do it anymore… I like the depth in that room.”





*One of the things Omarion Hampton had to improve to stay on the field more was his pass protection. Lindsey says he’s done that this offseason. Lindsey also said one of Hampton’s strengths is running physically and through traffic, using a NASCAR analogy, “At the end of the day, if it’s cloudy, we want him to bang it in there; we want him to run through the smoke, so to speak.”





Regarding George Pettaway, Lindsey described him as “a change-up guy, who also can play in the slot.” Pettaway may be the best receiving running back on the team, and with Lindsey using the backs more in the passing game than Longo did, it could result in the sophomore being in the rotation.





*Tez Walker and UNC are waiting to hear back from the NCAA regarding his appeal to approve his eligibility for this season as a “two-time” transfer. Lindsey expressed optimism it will work out in Walker’s favor. “We’re full-speed with him.” Meaning: Walker continues getting reps as if the NCAA issue didn’t exist.





*The question to get the offensive line to go eight deep remains a quest, though it might be getting closer, slowly but sure. And like so many other things on the team, consistency is huge here, and it hasn’t been that way in fall camp so far, Lindsey said.

“We’re not there yet, to be honest with you. We’ve got some work to do.”

Lindsey said they go over practice every day and outline “this was good and this was not good, and how do we make that bad tape and not good tape shorter and shorter and shorter?”

He noted self-inflicted issues are happening too often, and it isn’t just the white team, it’s the blues, too. The o-line is so crucial to this team’s success, and remains a work-in-progress.



